REPORT: Agents Take Away Liquor License, Close Down Bar For Ignoring COVID-19 Rules, Owner Offers Them Pizza And Martinis

Legends Sports Bar in Bristol, Connecticut, has reportedly been forced to close and had their liquor license suspended after three Bristol-Burlington Health District agents stopped by the establishment and noticed violations of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

The agents visited the bar on Nov. 13 at 10:12 p.m. and noticed “approximately 45 patrons within the establishment, many of whom were ‘crowding the bar,'” even though state restrictions require bars and restaurants to close at 10:00 p.m., according to an order filed by the state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP).

Legends is temporarily closed.. More details to come Posted by Legends Sports Bar and Grill on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The order said that despite the curfew, “drinks were actively being served” and that patrons were “observed drinking without also consuming food.” The order also noted that there was no social distancing or plexiglass between bar stools. (RELATED: Restaurant Fined $2,000 Because Patrons Weren’t Wearing Masks Or Sitting Down To Drink)

The bar’s owner, Marc Leboeuf, arrived at the bar shortly after the agents ordered it immediately closed, telling the trio he was “trying to make a living,” according to the order. When the agents questioned Leboeuf he was reportedly “sarcastic” and said that he doesn’t check his emails after the agents said they sent emails to all establishments serving liquor that they had to close by 10:00 p.m., the order stated.

Leboeuf then told the agents “they should try to be less serious” and offered them pizza and martini’s, the order alleges.

DCP ordered the bar closed and suspended the restaurant’s liquor license, according to the order.

Max Reiss, Director of Communications for Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, said local authorities deserve “credit” for cracking down on establishments that break the rules, according to an official statement.

“This latest action by the Department of Consumer Protection shows once again that establishments that are not operating in the interests of public health will not go unnoticed,” Reiss said in the statement.

“The sector rules are in place forgone reason – to keep customers and employees safe. We must give credit to local authorities for taking the COVID mitigation measures seriously, and the State of Connecticut will step in with these kinds of actions if necessary. Enforcement of these rules is a tool in the toolbox to keep residents safe,” he continued.

Meanwhile DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said in an official statement that bars and other establishments that serve alcohol need to take things more seriously.

“We expect liquor establishments in our state to take public health and safety serious. The guidelines implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 were established to protect the public, and those who intentionally ignore those guidelines put themselves, their employees, their customers and their community at risk,” she said, according to the statement.

The Daily Caller reached out to Legends Sports Bar but did not receive a response at the time of publication.