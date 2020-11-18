REPORT: Lori Loughlin Has Adjusted To The Prison Routine After Being ‘Weepy’ On Her First Night

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly adjusted to prison life and is “resolved to finish her sentence” with her “head held high.”

A source claimed the “Full House” actress was “weepy” on her first night behind bars, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine.

“She has not had any specific problems,” the source told the outlet. “No one has tried any sh*t with her. No one is bullying her. The guards aren’t treating her any differently than other inmates.” (RELATED: REPORT: Lori Loughlin Could Be Released From Prison Before Christmas)

“She was a little weepy on her first night there,” the source continued, according to People. “But she pulled herself together quickly. Now she’s resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”

Loughlin pleaded guilty to charges of fraud after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have her daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. After spending two months in prison, Loughlin will spend two years under supervised release. She also must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, as previously reported.

Lori Loughlin may be able to celebrate Christmas with family after all. https://t.co/dW0MIxZbLR — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2020

Loughlin could be released from prison right before Christmas, according to a report originally reported by Page Six. Loughlin turned herself in on Oct. 30, although she wasn’t supposed to report to prison until Nov. 19, according to the outlet.