Chargers’ Justin Herbert Looks Unrecognizable After He Chopped Off His Hair

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert definitely got everyone’s attention when photos surfaced of him Wednesday with all of his curly hair chopped off.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles quarterback apparently decided to cut off those curls following the team’s latest losing streak of 2-7 after falling Sunday to the Dolphins 21-29, according to BroBible.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the piece noted, Herbert‘s hair was definitely impressive, with even “Head and Shoulders” brand coming to him with an endorsement deal, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine)

But that is probably all over now after Herbert gave himself a full on buzz cut and looks nearly unrecognizable.

Social media lit up in response. Check out some of the comments below following the QB’s decision, likening the Chargers‘ star to the likes of Anakin Skywalker from the “Star Wars” franchise and a character from the 1986 movie “Stand By Me” and more.