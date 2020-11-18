Chargers’ Justin Herbert Looks Unrecognizable After He Chopped Off His Hair

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert definitely got everyone’s attention when photos surfaced of him Wednesday with all of his curly hair chopped off.

The 22-year-old Los Angeles quarterback apparently decided to cut off those curls following the team’s latest losing streak of 2-7 after falling Sunday to the Dolphins 21-29, according to BroBible.com. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the piece noted, Herbert‘s hair was definitely impressive, with even “Head and Shoulders” brand coming to him with an endorsement deal, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine)

Justin Herbert (and his hair) get an endorsement deal https://t.co/z38X2MUSll pic.twitter.com/RSeT8Bsvbi — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) April 22, 2020

But that is probably all over now after Herbert gave himself a full on buzz cut and looks nearly unrecognizable.

BREAKING: Justin Herbert got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/EEU2IoEalm — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020

Social media lit up in response. Check out some of the comments below following the QB’s decision, likening the Chargers‘ star to the likes of Anakin Skywalker from the “Star Wars” franchise and a character from the 1986 movie “Stand By Me” and more.

I don’t want to overreact, but this is the worst voluntary haircut decision in the history of pro sports. https://t.co/QKHOf4omNZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 18, 2020

“Do you guys wanna go see a dead body?” https://t.co/qODmDly82T — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 18, 2020

The Chargers were cursed. If you want to break a curse you have to sacrifice something you loved. This seems pretty straightforward https://t.co/UkTFkuzfPm — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 18, 2020

He looks like he’s about to watch Orlando Bloom fall out of a helicopter in Somalia https://t.co/UK1bA2t0M0 — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) November 18, 2020

Big favorite tonight at the podracing track on Tatooine. https://t.co/E23POwl5B8 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 18, 2020

Chargers to start 14-year-old QB vs Jets. https://t.co/E23POwl5B8 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 18, 2020

Unfortunately Justin Herbert is OUT this week vs the Jets because he got a C+ on his AP Bio test and got grounded. https://t.co/YPEhgkR7IC — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 18, 2020

BREAKING: Justin Herbert is 9 years old and starting in the NFL pic.twitter.com/MXnfSukJUd — Touchdown On Tap (@TDonTap) November 18, 2020