Los Angeles Rams Go Remote After Positive Coronavirus Test

The Los Angeles Rams have gone remote for the time being because of coronavirus.

The Rams announced early Wednesday morning that a player tested positive for coronavirus and “all football activities will take place remotely.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As usual, I’m sure there will be plenty of people in the media who get all fired up over a positive test and a facility closing.

I’m sure plenty of people in the media will start spinning with their doom and gloom routine today.

However, it’s one positive test. If there’s just one positive for the Rams, then there’s no shot in hell that the upcoming game against the Buccaneers gets postponed.

There’s no chance at all that the game won’t happen over one test. Now, if this turns into an outbreak, then we’re dealing with a different situation.

As of right now, there’s literally no reason at all to panic.

I’m sure everything will be just fine if nothing changes, and we should all hope it stays that way.