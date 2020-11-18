‘Massive Civil Disobedience’: Victor Davis Hanson Predicts Pushback As States Impose More Coronavirus Restrictions

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor David Hanson predicated Wednesday “massive civil disobedience” against further COVID-19 lockdowns as more restrictions are out in place.

“I’m afraid they’re going to have massive civil disobedience because for them to have credibility … they cannot be hypocritical,” Hanson told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in reference to Democratic leaders enforcing harsh lockdowns.

“They have to be disinterested. But think of a marquee official, a [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, a [California] Gov. [Gavin] Newsom, a [Michigan] Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer. All of these people have violated their own edicts,” Hanson said, citing Pelosi’s visit to a San Francisco hair salon and the revelation that Newsom attended a large indoor dinner at an upscale French restaurant in Napa Valley. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Shut Down Thanksgiving But Defends Going To Biden Celebration As A Source Of ‘Relief’)

Newsom has suggested that Californians even wear face masks “in between bites” when dining at restaurants.

Gov. Whitmer has said she is “never going to apologize” for her harsh lockdown measures because she insists her actions saved lives.

Hanson suggested that lockdowns have now entered a new phase when political leaders “say we are going to go into the inner sanctum of a person’s home — so much for your home as a castle — and we are going to start monitoring your behavior in a way we surely didn’t when you attacked state property out in the street in Portland.”

“They are not going to have a lot of compliance and there’s a slippery slope, I think, that if they can come into your house and say you have to wear a mask. Why not just say — you know — when was your last prostate exam or your breast exam … ” he continued. (RELATED: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Pushes Dozens Of Counties Into Most Restrictive Coronavirus Phase)

“So they are asking the public to obey edicts that they don’t feel apply to themselves and when you apply that to protest, all summer we saw people out in the streets, no social distancing, no mask, no cleanser, spraying and screaming,” Hanson noted.