Matthew McConaughey Leaves Open The Possibility Of Getting Into Politics

Matthew McConaughey hasn’t completely closed down the idea of entering the political arena.

The “True Detective” star is one of the most famous men on the planet, and he recently dropped his memoir “Greenlights,” which is excellent. Given his popularity, is a run for office in his future? Well, it doesn’t sound likely, but the door is certainly open. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

McConaughey said the following during a recent interview with Hugh Hewitt when asked about potentially running for office:

I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.

Folks, I don’t care what your political beliefs are, we have to find a way to get Matthew McConaughey elected to public office.

It’s now our top priority. Hell, it might be our only priority. Matthew McConaughey serving in office would be content gold.

It’d put me in a private jet and a beachside mansion in a manner of months.

If McConaughey ran for the Governor of Texas or as a Senator representing Texas, is there anyone who could beat him?

That’s a serious question. Is there anyone who could beat him in Texas? I honestly think the answer is no.

He’s the most famous person in the state, and he’s universally loved.

Do it, Matthew. #McConaughey2024 is stuck in my mind, and I say we just ride with it. Why the hell not? Go, McConaughey, go!