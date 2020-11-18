Mick Mulvaney Concerned About Rudy Giuliani’s Role In Election Lawsuits: ‘This Is Not A Television Program’

Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said Wednesday that he was concerned about Rudy Giuliani’s role in election-related lawsuits.

Mulvaney told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he believed lawsuits stemming from the 2020 presidential election were too important to be handled by anyone who wasn’t an expert in that particular type of case. (RELATED: Jim Sciutto Presses Mulvaney To Attack Trump, But He Only Had One Criticism: ‘He Didn’t Hire Very Well’)

WATCH:

Mulvaney began by noting that it wasn’t a novel situation for there to be irregularities in the vote counts — but most elections were not close enough for such irregularities to change the outcome.

“Every politician knows that these sorts of things happen, they happen on a small scale in nearly every single election. Elections are sloppy things,” Mulvaney said, stressing the importance of allowing the process to play out. “It’s rare that they can make an impact in the outcome because elections aren’t typically as close as they are right now.”

Mulvaney went on to say that his question to Democrats was, “Don’t you want to know? Why wouldn’t would you want — why would you want a potential Biden presidency to be clouded by this?”

The one reservation Mulvaney noted was President Donald Trump’s decision to have Giuliani, his personal attorney, handle the election lawsuits.

“I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani,” he said. “It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers. There are folks who do this all of the time. This is a specialty. This is not a television program. This is the real thing. And I was struck by a couple things that Rudy said in court yesterday. So on one hand I think it needs to go forward. It absolutely does. I wish it was being prosecuted a little more efficiently.”