Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Gives A Low Energy Speech After Losing His Starting Job

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez had a very low energy speech after losing his starting job.

Martinez was benched in favor of Luke McCaffrey prior to the Penn State game this past Saturday, and the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 30-23 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video released by the program Tuesday afternoon, Martinez spoke to the team prior to taking the field against the Nittany Lions, and he had virtually no energy.

In fact, I’m surprised that he didn’t put the team to sleep. Watch his comments below.

Damn, I wouldn’t want a guy with that kind of energy running my huddle either. Was this a football speech or a therapy session?

How low energy can he be before taking the field? He truly showed no emotion at all. The dude just lost his starting job. Show me something, Adrian!

You simply can’t give a speech that boring before a big game and expect to ever play again. It’s just not going to happen.

If you can’t show high energy, then you have no business being under center. It looks like Nebraska has already figured that out, and it’s now the Luke McCaffrey show.

Best of luck to Martinez down the road. Maybe a little caffeine would do him some good!