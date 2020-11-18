New York Democrat Jackie Gordon, Who Was Relieved Of Duty In Military, Concedes In Race For US Congress

New York Democratic congressional candidate Jackie Gordon conceded Wednesday afternoon to Republican candidate Andrew Garbarino.

Garbarino released a statement after Gordon called him saying: “Jackie Gordon has just called me to concede and offer her congratulations. I look forward to getting to work.” Republicans will hold on to the seat which was vacated by former Republican New York Rep. Peter King.

Thank you New York’s Second Congressional District. pic.twitter.com/n97fqeJA6Q — Jackie Gordon (@VoteJackie4NY) November 18, 2020

The Daily Caller released a report on Gordon which included military records that show she was subject to two investigations during her time in the U.S. Army, resulting in two separate recommendations that she be relieved of command, one of which was acted upon in Afghanistan.

“Sometimes you do right by your soldiers and things still happen. It’s complicated. It was a complicated situation,” Gordon said when asked about the report in a local ABC 7 interview released Thursday.

The Caller published an article Oct. 19 after obtaining an unredacted Department of Defense document from a source with direct knowledge of an investigation into Gordon’s behavior as a lieutenant colonel from December 2011, as well as a redacted Department of Defense document, described as “interim findings,” that shows Gordon was again under investigation in Afghanistan and was subsequently relieved of duty.

Gordon has yet to refute the reporting.

Gordon, who calls herself “a combat veteran,” heavily promoted her military record on her campaign website and in many of her campaign advertisements. (RELATED: ‘It’s Complicated’: NY Dem Congressional Candidate Jackie Gordon Does Not Deny She Was Relieved Of Duty While In Military)

Polls showed the race was neck and neck.