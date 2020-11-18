REPORT: Mets Second Baseman Robinson Cano Tests Positive For Performance-Enhancing Drug, Gets Banned For 2021 Season

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has reportedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and has been suspended for the entire 2021 season.

"BREAKING: New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN," a tweet Wednesday from MLB Insider Jeff Passan reads.

"He will forfeit a $24 million salary," the post adds. "News story will be up soon at ESPN."

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Mets President Sandy Alderson shared in a statement to ESPN.

“The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport,” the statement added. “The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

Cano tested positive for a drug called stanozolol. It is the second time the baseball player has been suspended from playing in the league, after testing positive for a diuretic in 2018 when he was with the Seattle Mariners.

The MLB star missed 80 games during that year, according to the outlet. Due to the joint drug agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association, a second positive test is an automatic suspension of 162 games.