800 Nurses Gather For Protest Over Ongoing Pandemic, Staff Shortages

Close to 800 nurses walked off the job at St. Mary Medical Center to protest staffing shortages on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

Nurses from the hospital located in Langhorne, near Philadelphia, were protesting what they claim is a serious staffing shortage, and which they fear will only get worse as flu season progresses, according to the New York Post.

Some of the nurses claim they are tasked with more patients than they handle during their shift, caring for sometimes twice the normal load of 3 or 4 patients. Several hundred nurses have left St. Mary in the past two years to work in nearby facilities that pay more and offer better benefits.

Trinity Health, which owns St. Mary Medical Center, offered a “very competitive” compensation package to the nurses union earlier this month, which they rejected, instead choosing to walk off the job while the country is in the middle of a coronavirus surge, the Associated Press reported.

In a nationwide survey of 15,000 nurses, approximately 42% of nurses said that staffing in their facilities had gotten “slightly or much worse recently,” reported Business Insider.