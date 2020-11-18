Family Held Hostage By Armed Suspects During Home Invasion In New York

Two armed men held a family hostage during a home invasion in Queens, New York, authorities said Tuesday night.

New York City Police Department officer responded to a 911 call describing a robbery in progress around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, NYPD spokesman Edward Riley told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday.

Tex Ortiz, 35, and Wilbert Wilson, 51, were arrested and charged with robbery in connection with the incident, NYPD spokeswoman Sophia Mason told the DCNF.

“Upon arrival, police were informed by a 36-year-old female complainant, who was with her infant daughter, that two unknown males were inside of the residence with firearms,” Riley told the DCNF.

A Queens home invasion turned into a hostage situation.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit, Hostage Negotiation Team, and Aviation were requested to respond to the scene, Riley told the DCNF. Officials made contact with the two men who were believed to be armed in the home.

Ortiz and Wilson surrendered to law enforcement without incident just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Riley told the DCNF. The men were taken into custody and charged with robber., both Ortiz and Wilson were reportedly out on parole for other convictions, according to ABC 7.

Two firearms were recovered from the home, Riley told the DCNF. The investigation is ongoing. Ortiz and Wilson were reportedly looking for a large amount of money they thought would be inside the home, ABC 7 reported.

Three females aged 33, 62, and 92 were rescued from the situation, Riley told the DCNF. No injuries were reported. (RELATED: Principal Shoots And Kills New York State Trooper Before Killing Himself)

Police talked to Ortiz and Wilson for three hours after all the hostages had been released, ABC 7 reported. The men reportedly requested a pizza at one point.

A 36-year-old man who lived in the house died of cancer on October 1, and investigators reportedly told ABC 7 that Ortiz and Wilson thought he kept money in the house.

