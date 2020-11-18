Editorial

REPORT: Giants Fire OL Coach Marc Colombo After He ‘Got The Better’ Of Joe Judge In A Fight

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts after a flag was picked up on a two point conversion during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

New York Giants assistant coach Marc Colombo was reportedly fired after he allegedly threw punches with head coach Joe Judge.

According to Jason McIntyre, Colombo and Judge came to blows Wednesday morning, and the offensive line coach “got the better” of the man running the Giants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the alleged incident, Colombo was “instantly” fired.

Art Stapleton reported that the claims of a fight might not be true, and the Giants haven’t publicly addressed the situation at this time.

If the report of a fight is accurate, then the Giants need to release the practice footage immediately. Football practices are almost always filmed.

That means if this alleged altercation happened on the field, there’s a very high chance there’s video of the fight.

Release the damn tape immediately!

Also, what does “got the better” of Judge actually mean? Did he knock him out? Did Colombo just knock him down? How bad was this beating?

See as how Colombo is apparently a giant human, it might not have been close at all.

I have never been more interested in the Giants than I am right now! Give the fans what they want and tell us what happened.

