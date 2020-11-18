REPORT: Giants Fire OL Coach Marc Colombo After He ‘Got The Better’ Of Joe Judge In A Fight

New York Giants assistant coach Marc Colombo was reportedly fired after he allegedly threw punches with head coach Joe Judge.

According to Jason McIntyre, Colombo and Judge came to blows Wednesday morning, and the offensive line coach “got the better” of the man running the Giants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the alleged incident, Colombo was “instantly” fired.

SCOOP: I’m told NY Giants coaches Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got into a fistfight this morning. Punches thrown. I’m told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly. https://t.co/O2DmYNnkmW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 18, 2020

Art Stapleton reported that the claims of a fight might not be true, and the Giants haven’t publicly addressed the situation at this time.

I’m told by numerous sources that there was no fistfight between Joe Judge and Marc Colombo. “Absolutely false in every way.” — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 18, 2020

If the report of a fight is accurate, then the Giants need to release the practice footage immediately. Football practices are almost always filmed.

That means if this alleged altercation happened on the field, there’s a very high chance there’s video of the fight.

Release the damn tape immediately!

Also, what does “got the better” of Judge actually mean? Did he knock him out? Did Colombo just knock him down? How bad was this beating?

See as how Colombo is apparently a giant human, it might not have been close at all.

#Giants coach Joe Judge and now fired OL coach Marc Colombo got into a fistfight on Wednesday, per @jasonrmcintyre Marc Colombo was listed at 6’8, 330 pounds in his playing days. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 18, 2020

I have never been more interested in the Giants than I am right now! Give the fans what they want and tell us what happened.

