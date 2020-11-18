The Ultimate Daily Caller Holiday Gift Guide (For Her)

As the holidays inch closer, it’s time to think about what you will be getting for the ladies in your life. Moms, girlfriends, and sisters everywhere will adore the products we’ve hand-selected as the perfect holiday gift. These presents are sure to put a smile on their face. Check them out below!

The TheraBox Self-Care Subscription Box is curated by therapists to help reduce stress and increase happiness. When you purchase this gift, you will receive six to eight goodies in each box. The goodies are randomized, but may include products like aromatherapy, natural bath soaps, body lotions, creams, oils, bath bombs, and much more. You’ll get over $120 worth of products for only $45! Talk about a sweet deal! You can purchase this box as a quarterly subscription or month-to-month.

When you purchase this subscription by clicking here, you will receive $10 off your first box!

Out of the many classic and elegant fragrances Estee Lauder is known for, this is one of their best sellers! Eau de parfum is slightly different than perfume; it is less concentrated, giving off a more delicate scent. Perfect for date nights and everyday use, it’s a very popular concentration among women due to its long lasting fragrance and versatility. This citrusy wood-based scent, Beautiful, has floral top notes of Rose, Mandarin, Lily and Tuberose, middle notes of Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, and Orange Blossom, and base notes of Sandalwood and Vetiver. This fragrance is guaranteed to be loved by any sophisticated woman in your life.

You can purchase this product by clicking here for just $48.96!

If there’s anything all women have in common, it’s our love for candles! This Aromatherapy Gift Candles Set has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 1,300 customers, so we’re sure your mother, girlfriend, or sister will adore them just like everyone else! Your purchase will come with four different candles in elaborately decorated tins; Lemon, Lavender, Mediterranean Fig, and Spring. Each has a burning time of about 30 hours. Made with lead-free cotton wicks and premium grade fragrance oils, this eco-friendly product will provide endless aromatic bliss. Whether used for meditation, praying, or simply just relaxing at home, these candles will make any woman jump for joy!

Get them by clicking here for only $15.99!

With the winter months quickly approaching, keep the women in your life warm and cozy with this Tea Forte Organic Tea Chest. Giving you a chance to sample 20 different black, white, green, and herbal tea flavors, this particular set is the most expansive Tea Forte has to offer! With your purchase, you will receive 40 tea bag infusers (two of each flavor). Open the tea chest to reveal a tasting menu for easy blend selection. What’s special about Tea Forte’s tea bags is that they are triangular, allowing for optimal tea diffusion. Presented in a gold-lined wrapping, these triangular infusers are filled with loose tea leaves and spices. From personal experience, I can tell you these teas are a hit!

Get this sampler for the lovely lady in your life for just $55.00 by clicking here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email our BrightBulb Team at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.