White House Chief Of Staff Says He ‘Can’t Guarantee’ There Won’t Be A Government Shutdown In December

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Capitol Hill reporters on Wednesday that the government might shut down before year’s end.

Meadows, heading into a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said he “can’t guarantee” Congress could reach a bipartisan agreement on the spending budget for fiscal year 2021.

"Obviously we want to keep the government funded," he stated. "It's a high priority to make sure we keep our government funded."

Politico reported Tuesday that Congressional Democrats are likely pursuing enhanced funding for both the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services in light of rising coronavirus cases across the country.

The Politico report further notes that the White House has not signaled to Senate Republicans that President Donald Trump would approve of either an entirely new spending bill or extensions of the current funding levels.

Congress has until midnight Dec. 11 to reach an agreement and avoid shutting down the government. The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on the subject by press time.