Wisconsin Has A 54.6% Chance Of Making The College Football Playoff

Wisconsin has a great shot of making the College Football Playoff.

According to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, the Badgers have a 54.6% chance of making the playoff. Wisconsin also has a 17.9% chance of winning the national title.

The only two teams ahead of us in both categories are Alabama and Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s truly incredible that we’ve played a grand total of two games and we’re still expected to make the playoff.

If that’s not impressive, then I just don’t know what is. A lot of people wrote us off after our games against Purdue and Nebraska were canceled.

People feared we wouldn’t be able to play enough games. Well, it’s now November 18, and ESPN expects us to be in the playoff. I love it.

At this point, you’re just living with your head in the sand if you think Wisconsin isn’t the real deal. We might have only played two games, but we’re a hell of a team.

Graham Mertz has exceeded all expectations, our defense is unreal, the running game came alive against Michigan and I’ll take us on our best night against anyone.

Now, let’s go get the job done against Northwestern!