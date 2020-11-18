Wisconsin Is The Only Program In America With Top-10 Basketball And Football Teams

Wisconsin is the only program in America with top-10 football and basketball teams.

The Badgers pointed out that incredible fact Tuesday night, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bring a smile to my face. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The football team is currently 10th in the AP Poll and the basketball team is seventh.

We takin’ over ???? Hey, @BadgerMBB, looks like we’re the only school in the nation with football and men’s hoops ranked in the AP Top 10. That’s neat ???? pic.twitter.com/L2E893XEu6 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 18, 2020

How much does this piss off the critics of the Badgers? Seriously, how triggered are they all right now? Melt their rage down and inject it straight into my veins.

Nothing gives me more of a reason to get out of bed in the morning than to prove my critics and haters wrong.

It fuels my soul and warms my heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Wisconsin being the only school having top-10 basketball and football teams is incredible. It’s just proof that we’re the best overall athletic program in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Everything we do, we do well. Whether it’s basketball or football, we dominate it at every level.

As I’ve said many times before, I enjoy flying under the radar, but that’s no longer an option this year. Our football and basketball teams are just too good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Go, Badgers, go!