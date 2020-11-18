Editorial

Wisconsin Is The Only Program In America With Top-10 Basketball And Football Teams

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 14: Jake Ferguson #84 of the Wisconsin Badgers battles for yards after a first half catch against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wisconsin is the only program in America with top-10 football and basketball teams.

The Badgers pointed out that incredible fact Tuesday night, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bring a smile to my face. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The football team is currently 10th in the AP Poll and the basketball team is seventh.

How much does this piss off the critics of the Badgers? Seriously, how triggered are they all right now? Melt their rage down and inject it straight into my veins.

Nothing gives me more of a reason to get out of bed in the morning than to prove my critics and haters wrong.

It fuels my soul and warms my heart.

 

Wisconsin being the only school having top-10 basketball and football teams is incredible. It’s just proof that we’re the best overall athletic program in America.

 

Everything we do, we do well. Whether it’s basketball or football, we dominate it at every level.

As I’ve said many times before, I enjoy flying under the radar, but that’s no longer an option this year. Our football and basketball teams are just too good.

 

Go, Badgers, go!