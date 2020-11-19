Obama’s Higher Ground Production Set To Produce Government-Themed Comedy

Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground is teaming up with Netflix to produce a government-themed comedy.

Comedian Adam Conover will star in the show titled, “The G Word with Adam Conover,” according to a report published Thursday by Variety. The show was described as being part sketch comedy and part documentary. The comedy will explain how the United States government works.

Apparently, a lot of people do need to watch a show like this considering not many seem to know how the government works. (RELATED: Anonymous Academy Member Gives Brutal Review Of Barack Obama’s Documentary ‘American Factory’)

The show was created by Conover, Jon Cohen and Jon Wolf, according to Variety. The trio will serve as executive producers as well along with Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan, the outlet reported.

Conover is the star of his TruTV show “Adam Ruins Everything.” The show explains everyday misconceptions. The comedian also hosts Nickelodeon’s “The Crystal Maze” game show. Conover has voiced animated characters for shows including “BoJack Horseman” and “Tuca and Bertie.”

The Obama’s production company has produced a few documentaries since signing a deal with Netflix in 2018. Higher Ground produced “Crip Camp” and “American Factory” for the streaming site.

“American Factory” received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary.

It’ll be interesting to see if this comedy sketch is actually funny. I have a feeling it won’t be terribly hilarious. Not nearly as funny as “Veep” that’s for sure.