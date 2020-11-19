First Volume Of Barack Obama’s Memoir Hits Shelves, Sells Over 850,000 Copies In Its First Day

Former President Barack Obama’s most recent memoir sold a whopping amount of 887,000 copies within the first 24 hours of the books release, The New York Post reported.

The sale for the former 44th president’s memoir entitled, “A promised Land” surpassed the 725,000 copies to the former first lady, Michelle Obama‘s 2018 best selling memoir, “Becoming,” The New York Post reported.

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales https://t.co/WJvkWTH3p7 — KTAB News (@KTABTV) November 19, 2020

The publisher Penguin Random House issued a statement on Wednesday which explained that pre-order, e-books and audio were also factored into the sales of the memoir.

“We are thrilled with the first day sale. They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book,” David Drake, Penguin Random House publisher explained in a statement. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Reviews Latest Obama Memoir: ‘Barack Obama Is a Genius; You Are A Racist’)

“We’re seeing a strong performance across all channels but independent bookstores, in particular, are reporting unprecedented first day sales. They have been worried about their financial survival during the pandemic. I hope this book will make a meaningful difference to their year.”

Former president Barack Obama’s memoir is being released in two parts. The first part, “A Promised Land,” is 768 pages and has a focus on his political life before becoming president, his 2008 presidential campaign and his historical election win on his first term as President of the United States, the New York Post reported.

The second part of the former president’s memoir has not been given a scheduled release date.