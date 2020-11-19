REPORT: Bobby Brown Jr. Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

Bobby Brown Jr., son of musician Bobby Brown, was found dead in his Los Angeles home Wednesday, according to CNN.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, CNN reported Thursday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the home around 1:50 p.m., spokesman Jeff Lee confirmed to CNN. Brown Jr. was 28 years old at the time of his death.

Bobby Brown’s son has passed away A source close to the family confirms that Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area at the age of 28. Police do not believe there was foul play involved pic.twitter.com/KStaxix4fg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 19, 2020

Brown Jr. is the half brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died back in 2015.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub. She later died in hospice care on July 26, 2016.

“Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined,” medical examiner’s office said in a statement at the time, according to BBC News. (RELATED: Lorde Apologizes For Whitney Houston Bathtub Picture)

The medical examiner claimed marijuana, alcohol and a drug used for sedation or anxiety most likely contributed to her death, the BBC reported.

Musician Whitney Houston, who was married to Bobby Brown Sr. until 2007, died in 2012 after accidentally drowning in a bathtub. Heart disease and cocaine contributed to Houston’s death, CNN reported.