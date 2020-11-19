‘Borat 2’ Gets Huge Viewership Numbers

Millions of people watched “Borat 2” during the film’s debut weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen’s streaming data shows that the film was streamed for 570 million minutes in the days immediately following its October 23 release. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That means the comedy film with Sacha Baron Cohen was played about 5.9 million times on Amazon Prime.

I’m not surprised at all that the numbers for “Borat 2” are so big. We’re talking about one of the most-hyped sequels in a very long time.

No matter what you think about SBC, there’s no question at all that “Borat” was one of the greatest movies ever made.

It only makes sense that the sequel would put up giant numbers.

Now, for those of you who haven’t seen “Borat 2,” I’d suggest you give it a shot. It’s not nearly as funny as the original, but it’s still pretty damn good. If you enjoyed the original, I’d be shocked if you don’t enjoy “Borat 2.”

At the very least, there are some seriously funny moments throughout the movie. I’d be shocked if you didn’t find it funny on some level.

For those of you who have seen it, let me know what you thought in the comments!