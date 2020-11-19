Brad Pitt Spotted Handing Out Boxes Of Groceries In LA To Families In Need

Brad Pitt was spotted handing out boxes of groceries in Los Angeles to low-income families in housing projects amid the pandemic.

“Brad really did seem like a hero,” a source shared with the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday, along with photos of the 56-year-old actor wearing a face mask while handing out the boxes last week in South Central LA. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

Brad Pitt spends hours delivering meals to LA housing project https://t.co/6vhZLzdnkh pic.twitter.com/eOvCHCw36a — Page Six (@PageSix) November 19, 2020

“The man did not stop all day,” the source added. “Just seeing him driving a big truck in South Central LA during COVID times was in itself amazing. He was completely committed, you could see it wasn’t a case of him turning up and showing his face.” (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

New pics of Brad Pitt in Watts, LA (last week)pic.twitter.com/yG4hzSF2aB — Brad Pitt Online (@pitt_online) November 17, 2020

The source continued, “His heart was in it and it was just a hats-off moment. It seemed like it was the real Brad Pitt, which we don’t really ever get to see.”

The superstar actor reportedly was also “grabbing more boxes than anyone there and then carrying probably six boxes at a time on a cart,” the source said, while noting that it was a side of the actor that most of us have never seen of him “laughing, joking, and chatting.”

The source went on to explain, that the “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” star worked practically non-stop for four hours unloading the boxes and even at one point hopped in the truck, took out portable speakers and blasted music from his own iPhone.

“There was zero swagger,” the source concluded, according to the Daily Mail. “It wasn’t about glory, you could see he was doing it for self-satisfaction. It really felt like he was in his element.”