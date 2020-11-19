Charlotte Hornets Pick LaMelo Ball 3rd Overall In The NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball has found his home in the NBA.

The youngest ball brother and the most famous member of the 2020 NBA draft class was drafted third overall Wednesday night by the Charlotte Hornets.

He’ll now begin his NBA career playing for Michael Jordan.

There was some serious buzz that LaMelo would go first overall, but he ended up falling to third after Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman were picked ahead of him.

Still, going third overall is still incredibly impressive. LaMelo has a ton of potential, and he can now learn from Michael Jordan.

Also, you can say whatever you want about LaVar Ball, but that dude has done an insane job at producing star athletes for sons.

Lonzo went second overall in his draft class and LaMelo went third overall in 2020. The Ball family is absolutely insane when it comes to basketball.

Now, we’ll see what LaMelo can do at the highest level of basketball. No matter what you think about his dad, there’s no doubt at all that he’s the real deal and has some monster upside. It should be fun to see what kind of career he puts together.