College GameDay Gets Huge TV Ratings From The Masters

College GameDay put up some big TV ratings last Saturday.

The popular ESPN college football event chose to broadcast from the Masters instead of a campus, and while I didn’t love the move, the ratings prove it was a good call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to SportsMediaWatch.com, the event averaged 1.71 million viewers, which was the highest number all season for GameDay. The Sunday broadcast of the Masters on CBS averaged 5.59 million viewers, which was the lowest since 1957.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College GameDay (@collegegameday)

As I said when the decision to go to the Masters was made, I didn’t like the call at all. In fact, I really hated it.

I thought it was a huge mistake to send GameDay to a golf event. Granted, it’s the biggest golf event of the year, but it’s still golf.

GameDay is all about college football. It’s not about golf. Now, did I watch GameDay as always?

Of course, but it certainly felt a bit weird.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rece Davis (@recedavis)

However, I was clearly wrong because people seemed to love the fact that GameDay was at the Masters. The numbers make that very clear.

If people all felt the way I did, then the numbers wouldn’t have hit a season high.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the call from ESPN to send GameDay to the biggest golf event of the year. I’ll be curious to see how many of you agree with me.