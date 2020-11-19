Lyft Bans Rider Whose Racist Rant Was Caught On Camera After He Was Asked To Wear Face Mask

Lyft banned a rider “permanently” after he was caught on video in an allegedly racist rant.

Driver David Kangogo asked the rider, who goes by Joe, to put his face mask back on mid-ride Tuesday night in Washington, according to Newsweek. Wearing a face mask in the vehicle is part of Lyft’s current policy.

Racist in Washington uses the n-word & verbally abuses a Lyft driver pic.twitter.com/ywSykXLz6e — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 19, 2020

“We expected a Lyft ride home,” the woman with Joe yelled in the video, according to the outlet. “That’s what we expected.”

“Just put on your mask,” Kangogo reportedly replied. (RELATED: Man Charged After Pulling Gun On Walmart Shopper Who Asked Him To Put On Face Mask)

Rider Joe also reportedly asked Kangogo if he knew what a “sand n*gger” was, according to Newsweek. Joe allegedly threatened to pee in Kangogo’s car.

Lyft responded to the video on Twitter confirming the rider had been banned from the app.

“There is no place for discrimination of any sort in the Lyft community, and this behavior is unacceptable,” Lyft said on Twitter. “We have permanently removed the rider from the Lyft community and are in touch with the driver to offer our support.”

Kangogo told the outlet he got back in his car and called Lyft support after the altercation.

“I couldn’t drive,” Kangogo told the outlet. “I was literally shaking.”