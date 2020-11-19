Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Hosting Holiday Special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood got everyone’s attention when they announced the celebrity duo will be hosting a holiday special next month.

“Celebrate the holidays with us!” the 56-year-old country star captioned her post on Instagram for her nearly million followers. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Shares Clip From Upcoming Holiday Movie ‘Christmas On The Square’)

“We are returning to CBS for a one-hour concert special, ‘Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event’ Sunday, Dec. 20, 8:30PM/7:30 C,” she added. “What should we sing? We are taking requests!” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘Surprise’ Online Release Of 93 Classic Songs To Help Entertain During Coronavirus Pandemic)

The “Friends In Low Places” hitmaker and “Walkaway Joe” star also asked for song requests from fans for the upcoming special. Some of the suggestions they heard back about included such Christmas favorites as “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Oh Holy Night,” “Little Drummer Boy” and a Dolly Parton classic, “Hard Candy Christmas,” the piece noted.

The superstar couple’s upcoming TV concert is their latest one together since April when they hosted a televised special on CBS from their home at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will air Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET.