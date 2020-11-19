Georgia Completes Recount, Affirms Biden Lead

President-elect Joe Biden has maintained his lead over President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia following a statewide audit of the results, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday.

Biden won the state by 12,284 votes, slightly less than he originally won by compared to the pre-audit results, according to the press release.

The highest error rate in any single county was .73%, and most counties did not change their final tally, according to the release. However, there were certain counties where missing ballots were uncovered and added to the total.

At least 2,600 uncounted ballots were found Monday in Floyd County, according to the AJC. The issue was due to human error when a county election official reportedly didn’t upload votes from a memory card, according to the same report. (RELATED: ‘Enough To Overturn Any Election’ – Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference Laying Out Their Evidence Of Voter Fraud)

Just one day later, more than 2,500 uncounted ballots were found in Fayette County, according to 13WMAZ. The votes were reportedly scanned and recorded, but were left on a memory card that was not uploaded into the county’s total, according to the same report.

Trump can still request a recount after the certification of the results that would be conducted by rescanning all paper ballots since the difference between the two candidates is less than 0.5%, according to the release.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Thursday during a press conference that the campaign would be filing a new suit in Georgia, most likely Friday. The former New York City mayor said the recount “means nothing” because alleged fraudulent ballots will be recounted.

Federal Judge Steven D. Grimberg, who was appointed by Trump in 2019, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump and his lawyers Thursday as well that sought a temporary restraining order to stop the certification of Georgia’s election results, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.