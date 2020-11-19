Indiana Coach Tom Allen Says ‘It Would Make A Ton Of Sense’ To Expand The Playoff To 8 Teams This Season

Indiana football coach Tom Allen thinks it’s a good time to expand the College Football Playoff.

Allen and the Hoosiers are currently undefeated and control their own fate heading into the playoff. However, the man running Indiana would still like to see things open up and get to eight teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball)

Allen told Dan Patrick the following Wednesday when asked about a potential eight-team playoff, according to Sports Illustrated:

I think it would make a ton of sense. There’s going to be so many inequities with everybody’s schedule… It’d be a perfect time to expand that number. Doesn’t look like it’s gonna happen, but it sure would make a whole lot of sense.

Look, I’m all for expanding the playoff to eight teams, and I’ve supported doing it ever since the playoff started.

However, I don’t like this vibe out of Indiana. It almost feels like Allen is hedging in case they lose to Ohio State this Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball)

Indiana is playing their biggest game in program history against the Buckeyes this weekend. IF they win, they’ll be catapulted into the national conversation for the playoff.

Why go to eight teams when the Hoosiers can make the current format? If you want to ball out and be the best, then do it in the toughest fashion possible.

Imagine what kind of legend Allen would be if he took Indiana to the playoff this year? He’d go down as their greatest country by a country mile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball)

You can watch Indiana play Ohio State at 12:00 EST on Fox. It should be a very fun one.