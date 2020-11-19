REPORT: Elderly Man Mauled To Death By Wild Dogs On The Side Of The Road

A body of a man found on the side of the road was thought to have been mauled by a pack of wild dogs, the Jackson County Florida Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office told the Tallahassee Democrat that they received a report of a man lying next to the road in the Bascom area near the Florida-Georgia line. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the man deceased laying on the side of Kirkland Road. The man was identified as Donald Ray Allen, 65, according to WCTV.

“Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway when he suffered life-threatening injuries from an animal attack,” the Sheriff’s Office stated, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. Officials were more specific by saying, “The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area.” (RELATED: A Raccoon Reportedly Attacked Reporters On The White House Lawn)

Investigators contacted Animal Control who would be placing traps in the area hoping to capture the stray dogs thought to have attacked Allen. Allen was from Bascom, Florida, WTXL reported.