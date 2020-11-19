Joel Klatt Says Graham Mertz Will Be The Best Quarterback In The Big 10 After Justin Fields Leaves

Joel Klatt is a big fan of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

During a recent appearance on the Big Ten Network, Klatt said the Wisconsin star is going to be the best passer in the B1G once Ohio State's Justin Fields leaves at the end of the season.

Klatt even went a step further with his praise and said Mertz could end up as one of the best quarterbacks in America.

You can watch his full comments on Mertz below.

“Once Justin Fields exits this conference…I think @GrahamMertz5 is going to be the best QB in the league. And maybe one of the best QBs in the entire country.” ???? @BadgerFootball ????@joelklatt previews massive B1G ???? matchups with @BTNDaveRevsine ➡️ https://t.co/OKQNtyBZiN pic.twitter.com/4GLAFAaE8A — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 18, 2020

It’s been so much fun to watch the hype around Mertz continue to grow and grow with every single passing day.

I said since his first day on campus that he was going to do huge things. People thought I was overreacting and too high on him. Well, I turned out to be 100% correct.

All he’s done in his first two starts as a redshirt freshman is dominate. He torched Illinois and got the job done against Michigan.

The Badgers are 2-0 after two blowout wins and Mertz is a huge part of the reason why we’re off to such a hot start.

Now, we need to go out and take care of business against Northwestern. I have no doubt Mertz and company will get the job done!