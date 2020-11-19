Kurt Russell Doesn’t Think Actors Should Share Political Opinions

Actor Kurt Russell doesn’t believe that actors should share any of their political opinions with the world.

Russell elaborated on his take during an interview published Wednesday by The New York Times. The “Overboard” actor claimed sharing knowledge like that takes away from your character as a Hollywood actor.

A very fun thing I got to do: Zoom with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn for @nytimes!!! https://t.co/EmJhVoKlkX — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) November 18, 2020

“I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters,” Russell told the outlet. “That’s what we do. As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character. There’s no reason entertainers can’t learn just as much as anybody else about a subject, whatever it is.” (RELATED: Comedian Whitney Cummings Says Understanding The Other Side Is What Helps Her Write Comedy)

“But I think that what’s sad about it is that they lose their status as a court jester,” he added, “And I’m a court jester. That’s what I was born to do.”

Comedian Whitney Cummings also spoke out about politics recently, saying she doesn’t think we should “dismiss” or “malign” the other side when it comes to politics.

“I think it’s very self-righteous or sanctimonious to just dismiss people we disagree with without trying to understand why they believe what they believe,” Cummings told the Daily Beast in an article published Wednesday.