Does Kyle Trask Have A Realistic Shot At Winning The Heisman Trophy?

Is Florida quarterback Kyle Trask a legit Heisman contender?

This seems to be a question that’s getting debated more and more as we near the end of the season, and Florida has emerged with a serious shot at the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The answer is very simple. Kyle Trask is 100% a legit Heisman contender.

If the Gators win the rest of their regular season games, beat Alabama in the SEC championship game and lock up a spot in the playoff, then Trask will likely be top-two in Heisman voting.

If the scenario mentioned above unfolds, then the only person who realistically could be ahead of him is Justin Fields.

Trevor Lawrence would have been ahead of him if he hadn’t missed multiple games, but that ship has already sailed.

Trask is playing out of his mind this season, and the numbers speak for themselves. He has 28 passing touchdowns to only three interceptions, and Florida is rolling behind his golden arm.

That’s more than enough to make him a real threat to win the Heisman.

So, next time somebody talks about Trask and the Heisman, feel free to tell him that the Florida QB is 100% the real deal.