Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reports To Prison

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has reported to prison to start to serve his 5-month sentence in the college admission scandal.

A spokesperson for Bureau of Prisons told Fox News in a piece published Thursday, that the 57-year-old fashion designer has reported to a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California. (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

He is expected to serve the entire 5 months behind bars for his part in Operation Varsity Blues. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Decide To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal)

It comes following reports, that the 56-year-old actress had reported to prison on October 30th at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, just outside of San Francisco, to serve her two-month prison term for her part in the national college scandal. (RELATED: Report: Felicity Huffman Deletes Post About Being A ‘Good Enough’ Mom Following College Admission Scam Arrest)

As previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli were sentenced in August to serve time in prison after the two admitted to paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters’ Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California as competitive rowing recruits.

Giannulli was sentenced to serve five months, complete 250 hours of community service and pay a fine of $250,000, according to NBC News. He is expected to be out after Easter.