Lou Holtz Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Mike Gillespie, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach has tested positive for the virus, and is recovering. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told Gillespie that he does “not” have a lot of energy.”

BREAKING: Lou Holtz tells me he tested positive for COVID-19. He’s currently recovering, but “not a lot of energy”. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 19, 2020

First and foremost, let me say right away that we’re all pulling and praying for Holtz. We don’t want to see anyone get coronavirus, especially someone who is 83 years old.

As we all know, the virus impacts older people in a much different way than it does a young college athlete.

Lou Holtz has tested positive for COVID-19. Prayers to the former #Gamecocks head coach. pic.twitter.com/hmQCEQPuNi — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) November 19, 2020

Right now, it sounds like Holtz’s main symptom is fatigue. Let’s all hope it stays that way. We damn sure don’t need the situation getting any worse.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we read an update soon that the Notre Dame coach has kicked the virus and is feeling much better.

Get well soon, Lou. The entire world of college football is pulling for you!