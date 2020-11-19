‘My Cousin Vinny’ Director Reacts To Rudy Giuliani Mentioning Movie During Press Conference

“My Cousin Vinny” director Jonathan Lynn reacted to President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani mentioning the movie during a press conference about the election results.

“I regard Giuliani’s praise of My Cousin Vinny as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year,” the director of the hit 1992 comedy told the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday.

The comments came after Trump’s campaign lawyer invoked the classic comedy staring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei during his press conference about alleged election voter fraud. (RELATED: Mick Mulvaney Concerned About Rudy Giuliani’s Role In Election Lawsuits: ‘This Is Not A Television Program’)

WATCH:

Giuliani’s reenacts a scene from “My Cousin Vinny” and then casually accuses Biden of crimes. Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/3RKJeX8cWs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?” Giuliani asked. “It’s one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn.” (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

The former mayor of New York City then invoked a scene from the movie where Vinny asks a witness on the stand “how many fingers” he is holding up. The character asks the question in an effort to successfully prove that if a person is far away enough, they might not see something properly.

“These people were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness,” Giuliani went on, referencing the distance Republican poll watchers were allegedly kept from where votes were being counted.

“They couldn’t see a thing!” Giuliani said.