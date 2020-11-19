November 19 Is International Men’s Day

Thursday is International Men’s Day.

That’s right, folks. November 19 is the one day of the year that we get to finally honor the men around the world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While the world gets softer with every single passing day, it’s important to remember that being a dude in America is still legal. Well, it’s at least legal for the time being. Who knows what the future holds.

See, being a man isn’t about wearing tight jeans, drinking soy mocha lattes and watching terrible reality television shows.

That’s what society is trying to turn us all into for some bizarre reason that I don’t understand. For some reason, neutering manhood is the cool and hip thing to do in 2020.

I simply won’t stand for it. It’s time to remember what being a man is all about. It’s about waking up at 6:00 a.m. on a Saturday and putting in six solid hours of work before the first football game of the day kicks. Once that happens, it’s about smashing beers and spending quality time with the crew.

This is what people are trying to steal from us. This is the reality that people want to outlaw. They want to take away big dogs, hunting, football, beer and sports and replace all that great stuff with tofu. Don’t let it happen.

They want to steal our action movies like “Red Dawn” and force us to watch “The Bachelorette” as we drink a clear alcohol that should be reserved for only rich white women.

I’ll be damned if anyone ever takes away my beer and my God given right to watch communists die.

So, crack open a beer on this fine day, remember that it’s still legal for the time being to enjoy football in America and we can’ lose that right. Every inch we lose is one inch we’ll never get back.

Let’s crack them open, gentlemen!

P.S.: Today seems like a great excuse to run through my sports speeches hype playlist. It never gets old!