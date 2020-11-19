Philadelphia Mayor Seen Drinking Indoors Before Announcing Ban On Indoor Dining

Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was photographed drinking at an establishment indoors over the weekend before announcing a ban on indoor dining Monday.

Philadelphia-based nonprofit Broad and Liberty originally posted the photo, which they say was taken in Old City. The photo shows Kenney drinking a beer indoors with no food on the table.

Fox News confirmed with Kenney’s office that it is the mayor in the photo and that it was taken sometime over the weekend.

“Mayor Kenney intentionally patronized several restaurants this weekend – as he usually does – to support local businesses and their wait staff,” Deputy Communications Director Lauren Cox told Fox News in a statement.

“This image was taken at one of his favorite eateries, which he wanted to support before the restrictions go into effect this Friday,” Cox added. “As Mayor Kenney said during Monday’s press conference, no one (including him) wants to institute more restrictions; but he and Health Commissioner Dr. Farley are making decisions based on what they believe is required to save lives.”

“The mayor did order food, therefore the image was captured before or after the food was served,” she said. “He will continue ordering takeout and dining outside while COVID restrictions are in effect, and encourages others to continue supporting our neighborhood small businesses in ways that comply with current restrictions and feel safe for them and their families.”

The new restrictions announced Monday include a ban on indoor dining and a limit of 4 people per table for outside dining, Fox News reported. Weddings, funerals, and other indoor gatherings involving members of more than one household are also prohibited. Museums, libraries, gyms, and theaters will also be closed, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The new lockdown measures will go into effect Friday.

Kenney also apologized for dining indoors in August. (RELATED: Mayor Of Philadelphia, Where You Can’t Dine Indoors, Spotted Dining Indoors Next State Over)

“I know some are upset that I dined indoors at a restaurant in Maryland yesterday,” Kenney tweeted August 31. “I felt the risk was low because the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia. Regardless, I understand the frustration.”

Philadelphia’s new restrictions come in response to a record number of new coronavirus cases. The city reported 765 new confirmed cases Thursday, and last week’s daily average for new cases was 849 – the highest since March, according to the Inquirer.

Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said that the city’s positive test rate, 11.7%, is the highest since May. The city has had 1,945 coronavirus-related deaths.