REPORT: College Football Playoff Proceeding As Planned, Teams Won’t Be Replaced Because Of Coronavirus

The College Football Playoff is reportedly proceeding as planned.

According to Heather Dinich, the CFP management committee met Wednesday night, and decided to keep the schedule as it currently is. The semi-final games are scheduled to be played January 1 and the championship game is slated for January 11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She also reported that teams won’t be replaced if there are coronavirus outbreaks. That means if a team can’t go in the semi-finals, it’d be a forfeit.

The CFP management committee met this evening and committed to keeping the playoff as scheduled. They also decided if a semifinalist is unable to play because of a COVID-19 disruption after Selection Day on Dec. 20, the selection committee would not choose a replacement team. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 19, 2020

This is good news, and it should provide people a reason to be optimistic. The fact that the playoff is proceeding as planned is a sign that the committee thinks we’ll be fine.

Obviously, that’s great news, and I hope like hell the committee turns out to be correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Having said that, the committee is setting up a scenario ripe for chaos if a team has a coronavirus outbreak leading up to a game.

Imagine if Alabama plays Clemson in the semi-finals, and then the Crimson Tide have coronavirus issues. Clemson would just be placed into the national title game.

Folks, if something like that unfolds, the college world is going to burn.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come down to a situation like that because things will get ugly very fast if that’s the case.

I just want the playoff to get here. Will my Badgers be one of the final four teams left standing? We shall see, and I’m pumped for whatever happens!