REPORT: JT Daniels Will Start At Quarterback For Georgia Against Mississippi State

Quarterback JT Daniels will reportedly make his debut for Georgia this Saturday against Mississippi State.

According to Matt Zenitz, the Bulldogs will make the switch from Stetson Bennett to the former USC starter.

People had been wondering when a switch to Daniels might be made, and it looks like we now have an answer.

Sources: JT Daniels is expected to start at quarterback for Georgia against Mississippi State on Saturday. Has continued to get first-team work in practice going back to last Monday. https://t.co/5Cbk8OXPDn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 19, 2020

It was only a matter of time before this decision was made by Kirby Smart. Given Georgia’s bad quarterback play, we all knew it was coming.

Daniels didn’t come to Georgia to ride the bench. He came to be the team’s starting quarterback once he was healthy.

We’ll that day has reportedly come. Bennett is headed to the bench and Daniels is about to be the man for the Bulldogs against MSU.

For those of you who might not know, he’s a legit prospect and has all the potential in the world. Fans of Georgia should be very happy with this decision.

Georgia and MSU play at 7:30 EST on SECN.