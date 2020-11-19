Editorial

REPORT: The Raiders Place Most Of The Starting Defense On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed several starting members of the defense on the NFL’s coronavirus list.

According to Ian Rapoort and Tom Pelissero, “nearly” every member of the starting defense has been put on the coronavirus list because of high-risk close contacts. If the players on the list keep testing negative, then they can return Sunday against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The good news here is that it doesn’t sound like any of these guys are expected to be out by the time the game against the Chiefs gets here Sunday.

Remember, you don’t actually have to test positive to end up on the NFL’s coronavirus list. Exposure to somebody who tests positive is enough to get the job done.

That’s what happened here, and the players for the Raiders will now have to keep testing negative in order to play against the Chiefs.

Still, I can’t imagine Las Vegas is having normal practices right now. How the hell do you practice without most of your starting defense?

It’s just not possible.

 

We’ll see what happens Sunday, but this is a wild situation for Jon Gruden’s squad.