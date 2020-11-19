REPORT: The Raiders Place Most Of The Starting Defense On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed several starting members of the defense on the NFL’s coronavirus list.

According to Ian Rapoort and Tom Pelissero, “nearly” every member of the starting defense has been put on the coronavirus list because of high-risk close contacts. If the players on the list keep testing negative, then they can return Sunday against the Chiefs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is wild: Nearly the entire #Raiders starting defense is going on the COVID-19 list because of high-risk close contacts, but all are eligible to play in the game if they continue to test negatively, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

At least 8 starters and others who play key roles won’t practice, sources say. Some will only be eligible on Sunday. All they have to do is get ready to face the #Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes. https://t.co/7CGaqbXtth — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

Some players will be cleared by Saturday, others will be cleared by Sunday — assuming they continue to test negative for COVID-19. But not a normal week of practice. https://t.co/dGrhA6ZEXO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020

The good news here is that it doesn’t sound like any of these guys are expected to be out by the time the game against the Chiefs gets here Sunday.

Remember, you don’t actually have to test positive to end up on the NFL’s coronavirus list. Exposure to somebody who tests positive is enough to get the job done.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Raiders won’t have most of their defense on the field for practice this week because of COVID-19 reasons, but almost all have a chance to be on the field Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/rbsmBzsuLk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2020

That’s what happened here, and the players for the Raiders will now have to keep testing negative in order to play against the Chiefs.

Still, I can’t imagine Las Vegas is having normal practices right now. How the hell do you practice without most of your starting defense?

It’s just not possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders)

We’ll see what happens Sunday, but this is a wild situation for Jon Gruden’s squad.