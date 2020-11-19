Romney Says Trump’s ‘Lame Duck Period’ Is More Dangerous Than His Transition Process

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said the consequences of President Trump’s lame duck period are ‘potentially more severe’ than a delayed transition, according to Newsweek.

In a podcast interview with David Axelrod, the former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Romney cited President Trump’s plan to remove more troops from the Middle East as more dangerous than refusing to begin the transition process.

“We have some 40 coalition members that also have troops there,” he said on “The Axe Files” podcast. “For us to pull our troops out obviously puts our remaining troops in some danger, as well as their troops.”

“And they wonder, ‘how do we deal in a coalition with the United States leading it if there is a decision taken on a precipitous basis with which we may or may not have been familiar that puts our troops in jeopardy?'” Romney continued.

On the podcast, Romney also said Trump firing Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was “a very dangerous thing,” Newsweek reported. (RELATED: Cybersecurity And Infrastructure Security Agency Calls 2020 Election ‘Most Secure In American History’)

“I must admit that in this intervening period I’m more concerned about the actions the president is taking that relate to, for instance the firing of Chris Krebs,” Romney continued, referring to Trump dismissing the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for comments he made over the security of the election.

Romney said he hopes the White House staff who will help distribute the vaccine stays in place to allow “some continuation that will not be significantly impacted,” Newsweek reported.