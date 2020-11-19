Ronna McDaniel Distances Herself From Idea That Trump Campaign Litigation Will Overturn The Election

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Republicans were merely “checking” election anomalies when asked Thursday if she believed President Donald Trump won the 2020 election but had it stolen from him.

“Are you of the impression as of this morning that Donald Trump won this election and that it was stolen from him? Or do you just want to check? Where are you on that?” WMAL host Vince Coglianese asked McDaniel on “Mornings on the Mall.”

“I think we’re in the process of checking,” McDaniel responded. “You have a canvass process for a reason before you certify a vote so you can check anomalies. In this election I think we’re finding more than we found in the past.”

“Let us challenge this. Let us look over every legal vote. If there’s nothing to hide, then don’t worry,” McDaniel added later during the interview.

McDaniel’s framing of the Trump campaign’s legal efforts is a far cry from the president’s, who has insisted he is the victim of “voter fraud all over the country” and is the rightful winner of the election. (RELATED: REPORT: Dominion Voting Systems Didn’t Cause Voter Fraud In Michigan Or Georgia)

…AND I WON THE ELECTION. VOTER FRAUD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY! https://t.co/9coP3R44UQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

McDaniel’s statement also conflicts with Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, who said during a press conference Thursday the campaign’s ongoing election litigation would prove that Trump “won by a landslide.”

McDaniel highlighted how nearly 6,000 previously uncounted ballots were found during Georgia’s audit of the vote, cutting President-elect Joe Biden’s 14,000 vote lead in the state down to less than 13,000, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

She also brought up the disputed claim that Republican poll observers were not allowed to observe ballot counting in key precincts across the country.

The Trump campaign’s own legal filings in Nevada and Pennsylvania acknowledged that Republican poll observers were in the counting rooms, according to The New York Times. The campaign argued in the lawsuits that the Republican observers should be situated closer to the workers counting the ballots.

“It’s funny that Democrats are saying just accept the results,” McDaniel said. “Hillary Clinton never accepted the results of 2016. We went through a two, three year investigation on Russian collusion that turned up nothing because Democrats didn’t accept the results.”

“Let the process play out and don’t rush Republicans who feel, especially those who were part of this, they were disenfranchised and there wasn’t transparency and this wasn’t free and fair in many battleground states,” she said.

