Save Over 25% On This Innovative Device That Never Lets You Lose Your Keys

Ever wonder what you’d do with the time you’ve lost searching for misplaced keys? Perhaps you could get started writing that novel you’ve been thinking about or finally get around to calling your dear old granny. No matter what amount of spare time you have on your hands, no one likes to spend it frantically searching for their keys for the umpteenth time.

Thanks to innovative gadgets like KeySmart Pro, losing your keys will quickly become a thing of the past. While this thing looks like a regular (but admittedly fancy) keyring at first glance, it holds up to 10 keys at a time while keeping them organized and allows you to keep track of them with its integrated Tile Smart Location.

Whenever you can’t find your keys, whether they’re hiding in your couch cushions or sitting on the table of the restaurant you left an hour ago, simply open the Tile app on your phone and locate them instantly. You can find their exact location thanks to the provided map or their ringing sound, whatever is more convenient. And conversely, the smart keyring can also locate your phone, giving it a ring so you can find it, even if it’s on silent.

In addition to its smart capabilities, the KeySmart Pro also boasts a handy bottle opener and LED light along with a loop piece you can attach to your key fob. And whenever the gadget seems to be running low on juice, simply recharge it with its USB cable and you’re good to go.

Featured on Gizmodo, CNET, The Verge, GQ, TechCrunch, and more, the KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location is continuing to impress, and after reading some of the gadget’s recent reviews, it’s easy to see why.

“Compact, lightweight, easy to use Tile software. If you ever lose your keys you need this. Future self to past self.” – Wade G.

“The KeySmart with Tile Smart Location is an excellent little gadget. The LED light is an exceptional idea. It makes unlocking the door in the dark as easy as in daylight. I am very pleased with my purchase.” –Jeanie P. “Looks as described, and works as intended… even though, people constantly think I’m pulling a knife out of my pocket.” – Jacobi M. If you’re looking for an original stocking stuffer this holiday, the Keysmart Pro with Tile Smart Location is a total win, especially since it’s over 25% off at just $42.99

