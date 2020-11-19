South Australia Police: ‘You Cannot Leave The House To Walk The Dog Or Exercise’

The South Australia Police said Wednesday that leaving the house to walk the dog or to exercise is prohibited under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

The South Australian government instituted a six-day lockdown beginning midnight Wednesday after 22 confirmed cases were reported, according to the Guardian. (RELATED: DC Mayor Sued Over Arrest Of Advocates Who Wrote Pro-Life Messages On Sidewalk)

A woman questioned the police Wednesday over Twitter about lockdown specifics, asking, “for the sake of my stupid husband, who’s doing a #KarenFromBrighton moan, can you please broadcast very specific information about walking the dog.”

“Hi Andrea, You cannot leave the house to walk the dog or to exercise,” the South Australia Police responded. (RELATED: Photos Reveal Gov. Gavin Newsom Dining Indoors, Glass Door Reportedly Had To Be Closed Because Party Was Too Loud)

Premier Steven Marshall said that South Australia needed a “circuit breaker” allowing for contract tracing, the Guardian reported.

“Our concern is that if we don’t have this circuit breaker … we will not stay ahead of this,” Marshall said Wednesday, the publication reported. “There is no second chance to stop a second wave. We are at a critical point but we will get through this.”

South Australia’s lockdown bans funerals, weddings, outdoor exercise, and regional travel. The lockdown also closes schools except for essential workers and vulnerable children, according to the Guardian.

“Due to the high risk of onward transmission and the community, all of those suspected cases are going to be treated as infectious,” the state’s chief health officer, Prof Nicola Spurrier, said. “We want people, for the next six days, to go home, make sure they have got their supplies, and to really spend as much time in that one place as they possibly can, leaving just for essential food, essential medical requirements and the like.”

