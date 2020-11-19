Texas Vs. Kansas And UNLV Vs. Colorado State Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Two more college football games have been postponed because of coronavirus.

Kansas announced that their Saturday game against the Texas Longhorns has been postponed because of “KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference” due to coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game will now be played December 12.

Kansas football game vs. Texas postponed to December 12⁰

Texas vs. Kansas isn’t the only game to get added to the postponed/canceled list. The Mountain West Conference also announced late Wednesday afternoon that the game between UNLV and Colorado State has been postponed because of “positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing within the UNLV football program.”

The MWC didn’t specify if the game would be rescheduled or if it’s done for good.

The hits keep coming and they just don’t stop coming in the world of college football! With every passing hour, we get more and more bad news.

It’s a never ending stream of unfortunate news because of coronavirus, and I’m way past the point of getting tired of it.

At least Texas will eventually play Kansas, which is good news for Tom Herman. He needs that win to help save his job.

It’s an utter disaster in the streets of college football right now! Keep checking back for updates as we have them because I’m sure we’re not done just yet.