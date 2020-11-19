Trump Campaign Drops Lawsuit Challenging Michigan Election Results

President Donald Trump’s campaign withdrew a lawsuit seeking to stop the state of Michigan from certifying its election results Thursday, Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani announced in a statement.

Giuliani claims the campaign has achieved its goal of halting the certification of results in Wayne County, which encompasses Detroit. This is not the case, however. The four-member bipartisan board of elections in Wayne County voted to certify election results on Tuesday, and the two GOP commissioners later sought to rescind their certifying votes Wednesday after at least one of them received a personal call from the president, according to the Washington Post.

“This morning we are withdrawing our lawsuit in Michigan as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted and every illegal vote has not been counted,” Giuliani said in a statement to reporters.

The Wayne County board of elections has already sent the certified results to the Michigan secretary of state and there is at present no way for the regretful GOP members, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, to affect the certification. (RELATED: White House Says It’s Done Pushing Coronavirus Relief, Shunts To McConnell And Pelosi)

The pair say they were subjected to harassment, threats and other pressures to vote to certify the election results during a chaotic zoom meeting Tuesday evening. Alleged footage of county residents berating the pair during the public comment period has spread across social media.

MICHIGAN.???? WATCH as Democrat State Rep-Elect Abraham Aiyash threatens the children of Wayne County Board of Canvassers member Monica Palmer. “I want you to think about what this means for your kids, who probably go to [redacted]”… *CHILLING*???? pic.twitter.com/uX3SRxct6a — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2020

The Trump campaign has announced plans to hold a Wednesday press conference to further clarify its stance on the Wayne County results.