MMA Star Tito Ortiz Shares Why He Ran For City Council And His Transition Into Politics

The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura spoke with mixed martial arts star Tito Ortiz on his successful run for Huntington Beach City Council in California.

Ortiz, out of 15 candidates who ran for city council seats, received the largest number of votes with 34,901, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The homeless situation has grown rapid here over the last few years” said Ortiz, on one of the reasons he decided to run for city council. “Downtown is just disgusting. I can’t take my children down there, so for the safety of my community and children I have to step up and stop being spectator.” (RELATED: Republican Young Kim Wins California’s 39th District )

Ortiz grew up in Huntington Beach and graduated from Huntington Beach High School. He made his official debut to the UFC in 1997. Ortiz is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and used “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again” as his campaign slogan.

“I’m not a career politician. I don’t do this for a living, I do this now for my community,” said Ortiz. “I do this now for the future of my children, the safety of my children.”

“Back in 1993, 1994, 1995, we were the safest city in America, now we’re 50th in our state. What happened to our city,” Ortiz added.

WATCH:

