‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Will Be Released On HBO Max And In Theaters December 25

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be released in a little more than a month.

The hit movie with Gal Gadot announced Wednesday night that it’ll be released on HBO Max and in theaters December 25. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Viewers on HBO Max won’t have to pay an extra penny in order to watch the highly-anticipated film about the iconic superhero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@wonderwomanfilm)

Below is a live look at my reaction to this awesome news.

The release of “Wonder Woman 1984” has been in the news a ton ever since coronavirus started. The release date kept getting messed with, and we now have a final answer.

Not only is it coming out on Christmas Day, but it’s coming out on HBO Max for all of us who want to watch at home.

This is honestly one of the coolest things that Hollywood has done in a very long time. The first “Wonder Woman” was outstanding, and I’ll now be able to watch the sequel wearing my pajamas and drinking a few beers at home.

If that doesn’t make you excited, then you’re probably not the kind of person I want to hang out with.

The Badgers have a basketball game Christmas Day and I’ll now be able to watch “Wonder Woman 1984” as I spend some time with my family. Sounds like a hell of a day to me!

Check out “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max and in theaters starting December 25. I am so amped!