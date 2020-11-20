Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Receive Emmy Award For His ‘Masterful Use Of Television’ During Coronavirus Pandemic

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be awarded the International Emmy Founder’s Award for his coronavirus daily briefings, a Friday press release said.

Cuomo will get the award “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” an International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences press release said. Cuomo will receive the award during the live awards show Monday morning.

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President & CEO, Bruce L. Paisner said, according to the press briefing. (RELATED: ‘That’s The Law!’: Gov. Cuomo Shouts Down Reporter For Asking About New York Schools)

“People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back,” Paisner continued, according to the press release.

Inbox: Gov. Andrew Cuomo will receive an international Emmy award, “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.” — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) November 20, 2020

Cuomo’s first media briefing” was March 2 and his last was June 19, the press release said. The briefings were watched by 59 million people and broadcasted locally, nationally on major cable news channels, and globally

Oprah Winfrey, former Democratic Vice President Al-Gore and Director Steven Spielberg are among those who previously received the Founder’s Award, the press release said.

Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Eva Obadia, a senior director with the Emmys’, directed the DCNF to the press release.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.