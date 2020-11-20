‘Some People See Other Things’: City Light Display Draws Laughter For Perceived Sexual Shape

What was meant to be an innocent Christmas display in the town of Oudenburg, Belgium, ended up being viewed by some people in another way, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The lights, meant to portray columns decorated as festive candles, ended up looking like a certain male body part to some, NYT reported.

The Christmas display in the town of Oudenburg slowly gained the attention of the local residents before gaining the attention of not just Belgian news, but international news.

Mayor Anthony Dumarey explained that the residents of Oudenburg were making the best of the unusual situation, and that he hoped that the light show would provide a little holiday cheer to the residents, The New York Times reported.

The mayor of Oudenburg, in Belgium, said the lights were meant to represent candles. “People see other things.” https://t.co/zN8rTnVbEw — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) November 20, 2020

“We had the idea of installing candle-shaped lights,” Mayor Dumarey explained to NYT. “Some people see other things,” he added. (RELATED: Wreaths Across America Is Back On At Arlington National Ceremony)

Mayor Dumarey explained that the light display would stay.

“When the lights are not on, I swear, you cannot see it,” he added, according to NYT.

”I’m very happy to put a smile on people’s face, and to bring light in the darkness,” Dumarey said.